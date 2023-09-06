Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,830 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

