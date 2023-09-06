Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,193,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,543,000 after acquiring an additional 242,987 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

