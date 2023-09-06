Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 58.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

RGEN stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $235.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

