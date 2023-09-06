Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.