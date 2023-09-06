Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,968,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,907 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,421,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,840 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

