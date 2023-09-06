Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,947 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

NYSE HBI opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

