Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,470 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after purchasing an additional 203,766 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,168,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 304,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
