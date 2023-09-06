Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,099 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,099 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TPX opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

