Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 42,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $941,620 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

