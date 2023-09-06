Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $366,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Apple by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 2,659,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $438,571,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 90,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

