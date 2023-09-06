HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 38,000 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00.
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,113,400.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,049,180.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $984,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $234,595.44.
NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of brokerages have commented on HCP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $16,664,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $2,254,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 816,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGV Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 618,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 70,652 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
