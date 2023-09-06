Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

