iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $926.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

