iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

