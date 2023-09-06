JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,518,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after buying an additional 501,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 106.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 398,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after acquiring an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of FROG opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 0.56. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,124,432 shares in the company, valued at $139,487,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,584 shares of company stock worth $15,500,906 over the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

