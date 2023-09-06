Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

