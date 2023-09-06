Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after buying an additional 220,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,840 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,325,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,330,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 144,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 89.10 and a quick ratio of 89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

