Landaas & Co. WI ADV Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

