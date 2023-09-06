Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $551,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.