Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Position Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 521,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE LGI opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

