LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,724 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

IDEX Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.93.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.