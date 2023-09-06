LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,471 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 353,959 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

