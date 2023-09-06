LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,784 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

