LPL Financial LLC Buys 63,772 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 212.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,895,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.