LPL Financial LLC Buys 81,391 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

