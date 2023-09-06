LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after buying an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after buying an additional 819,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Relx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after buying an additional 147,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.00) to GBX 2,960 ($37.38) in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.39) to GBX 3,100 ($39.15) in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($36.79) to GBX 2,915 ($36.81) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.52) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

