LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

