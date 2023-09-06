LPL Financial LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PBF Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 931,301 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

PBF stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

