LPL Financial LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 205.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

