LPL Financial LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 191,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

