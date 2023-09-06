LPL Financial LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Westlake by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Stock Down 3.8 %

WLK stock opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

