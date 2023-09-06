LPL Financial LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

