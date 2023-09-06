LPL Financial LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6,395.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 63,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BEN opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.25.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
