LPL Financial LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6,395.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 63,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.