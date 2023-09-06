LPL Financial LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

