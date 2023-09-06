LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.08.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

