LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $150.20.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

