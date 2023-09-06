LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,259 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,006,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 178,239 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,812 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 51,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

