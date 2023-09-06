LPL Financial LLC Purchases 566 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,623,028 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VRSN opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

