LPL Financial LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.64 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average is $195.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

