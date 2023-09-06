LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

