LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 16.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 631,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Down 1.1 %

Exponent stock opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

