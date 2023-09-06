LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 402.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVT shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Profile



InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

