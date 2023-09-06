LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 422.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 62,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RELX. Investec raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.65) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($36.79) to GBX 2,915 ($36.81) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.52) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

