MAI Capital Management Sells 4,643 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

