Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Deepak Raghavan Sells 2,179 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.94. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 1.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

