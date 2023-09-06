Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

