Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Sells $8,778,426.55 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MSFT opened at $333.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

