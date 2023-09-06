Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tredje AP fonden’s 2nd Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.5% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $415,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $333.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

