Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $333.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day moving average is $309.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

