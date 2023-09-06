Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Director John P. Kotts Sells 4,975 Shares

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NBR stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

